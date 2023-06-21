Team Ireland move into the lead in Division 3 on day two of European Games

The second day of action at the European Games saw Team Ireland move into the lead of Division 3 in the Athletics programme.

The competition doubles up as the European Team Championships, with 44 athletes named on the Irish team, the top three teams will be promoted to Division 2. Also competing were the women’s double in Padel, who bowed out to the seeded German pairing.

With 25 of the 37 athletics events now completed, Ireland are seven points ahead of main rivals Austria.

The day’s action got off to the ideal start for the Irish with both male and female sprint hurdlers delivering victories which secured a maximum 15 points. Cork teenager James Ezeonu was a convincing winner of the men’s 110m hurdles (14.31) while Limerick athlete Sarah Lavin looked utterly dominant as she cruised to victory in the women’s 100m hurdles race.

Lavin’s time of 12.82 is the second fastest of her career and just 0.03s off her personal best which she set at the European Championships in Munich last year. “It was a really good performance,” she said afterwards. “I tried to treat it like round one of a championship. 12.82 is a good run at any time of the day.”

Tokyo 2020 Olympian Louise Shanahan was impressive as she took maximum points in the women’s 800m clocking 2.03.39. “Today was all about getting the win. I’m delighted to come away with maximum points for the team and fingers crossed that if we all do our bit it’ll be enough to get us over the line,” the Cork woman said.

Thomas Barr, who finished fourth at the Olympics in Rio seven years ago, showed his experience as he took victory in the men’s 400m hurdles (49.41).

The Waterford athlete, who is based in Limerick, is one of the two captains selected for the event by Athletics Ireland alongside Phil Healy, a role he is relishing.

“It’s a great honour. Both myself and Phil have said that we’re honoured to be leading out such a team because I can remember back to when my first Team Championships was and looking up to other athletes like David Gillick. It’s nice to be in a position now with all the experience I have to help anyone I can along the way.”

Cathal Doyle from Dublin had a strong run in the men’s 1500m finishing second in 3.43.36, while Donegal’s Kelly McGrory finished just outside her season’s best in the women’s 400m hurdles, crossing the line in second place (58.08).

The Irish men’s 4x100m relay team of Israel Olatunde, Mark Smyth, Christopher Sibanda and Joseph Ojewumi just about held on for victory clocking 39.57, while the women’s team of Sarah Leahy, Mollie O’Reilly, Joan Healy and Adeyemi Talabi finished second.

Irish relay 📈



A great job by both of our 4x100m relay teams today to help Ireland back to the top of the overall standings 🇮🇪🎤#irishathletics pic.twitter.com/KSNxu5bQaC — Athletics Ireland (@irishathletics) June 21, 2023

In the field events, there were wins for both Ellie McCartney (women’s Pole Vault) and Sean Mockler (men’s Hammer Throw). Laois woman Saragh Buggy was third in the Triple Jump, while Colin Quirke was fifth in the Discus. Reece Ademola, unfortunately, did not achieve a legal jump in the Long Jump.

One of the fastest growing sports in Europe, Padel made its debut on the European Games programme on Wednesday. Team Ireland’s women’s double of Jennifer Claffey and Susan McRann took on Germany’s Victoria Kurz and Denise Hoefer with the Irish duo bowing out of the competition against the more experienced professional German pairing. The Germans won 2-0.

Speaking after the match, ex-professional tennis player, Claffey explained: “It was a super opportunity today to go out and play against a really strong German team. It was a fantastic experience for us to learn at such a high level, it’s just a shame that we didn’t get the win or go into a third set even and showcase our ability on this level.”

RESULTS

Athletics

James Ezeonu – 1st – Men’s 110m Hurdles – 14.31

Sarah Lavin – 1st – Women’s 100m Hurdles – 12.82

Louise Shanahan – 1st – Women’s 800m – 2.03.39

Cathal Doyle – 2nd – Men’s 1500m – 3.43.36

Kelly McGrory – 2nd – Women’s 400m Hurdles – 58.08

Thomas Barr – 1st – Men’s 400m Hurdles – 49.41

Women’s 4x100m Relay (Sarah Leahy, Mollie O’Reilly, Joan Healy and Adeyemi Talabi) – 2nd – 44.80

Men’s 4x100m Relay (Israel Olatunde, Mark Smyth, Christopher Sibanda and Joseph Ojewumi) – 1st – 39.57

Reece Ademola – No Mark – Men’s Long Jump

Ellie McCartney – 1st – Women’s Pole Vault – 4.20m

Saragh Buggy – 3rd – Women’s Triple Jump – 13.01m

Colin Quirke – 5th – Men’s Discus – 52.41m

Sean Mockler – 1st – Men’s Hammer Throw – 63.83m

Padel

Ireland (Jennifer Claffey and Susan McRann) 0 Germany (Victoria Kurz & Denise Hoefer) 2 (6-0, 6-4)