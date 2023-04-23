Michelle Finn leads Leevale to gold at National Road Relay Championships

Michelle Finn of Leevale AC competes in the senior women's event at the National Road Relay Championships. Photograph: Sam Barnes/Sportsfile

Double Olympian Michelle Finn ran a leading role for Leevale on their way to claiming the gold medal in the senior women’s race at the National Road Relay Championships.

Hosted by Raheny Shamrock AC, on the now familiar lap route starting on Wade’s Avenue in Raheny, Finn led off the triumphant Cork team, joined on the Leevale team by the ever-consitent Lizzie Lee and Niamh Moore.

Rathfarnham WSAF AC (21.04) secured yet another silver medal with the team of Carla Sweeney, Louise Gaffney, and Zoie Richie racing superbly to finish 10-seconds ahead of ahead of the bronze medal winning team from Raheny Shamrock (21.15 – Iseult O’Donnell, Niamh Kearney, and Lucy Barrett).

The senior men’s race was ruled by an outstanding performance from Clonliffe Harriers who backed up last year’s success with a runaway win to cross in 37.12.

Conliffe looked favourites on paper and delivered in spades with Stephen Cashin, Eoin Pierce, and Efrem Gidey putting Jayme Rossiter in prime position to bring it home for the defending champions.

The battle for the remaining podium places was a thriller with Donore Harriers taking silver. A brave final leg from Brian Kelly secured bronze for St Abbans with a dip for the line.

SENIOR MEN

1 Clonliffe Harriers AC MS A Clonliffe Harriers AC 37:12

2 Donore Harriers AC A Donore Harriers AC 38:21

3 St Abbans AC St Abbans AC 38:46

SENIOR WOMEN

1 Leevale AC Leevale AC 20:50

2 Rathfarnham WSAF AC A Rathfarnham WSAF AC 21:04

3 Raheny Shamrock AC SW Raheny Shamrock AC 21:15