Sarah Lavin crossed her fingers that her new PB would be good enough to reach the final. Photograph: Morgan Treacy/Inpho

Sarah Lavin has qualified for the 100m hurdles final after finishing third in her semi-final at the European Championships in Munich.

The Limerick runner clocked a time of 12.79, notching a new personal best, but was forced to wait until the other semi-final was completed to learn her fate.

The new PB ultimately was good enough for progression and Lavin will feature in the final which takes place at 7.45pm Irish time on Sunday night.