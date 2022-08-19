Ciara Mageean: ‘I believe I’m one of the best athletes in that field and I’m going to go out and prove it.’

There was a brief moment when Ciara Mageean was talking up her own medal chances after qualifying for the European Championships 1,500 metres final when we double-checked our recording devices were switched on.

Just to ensure when we later listened back it was exactly what she said.

“I believe I’m one of the best athletes in that field and I’m going to go out and prove it. You put yourself up there and if you don’t get gold, hopefully it’s silver, and if you don’t get silver hopefully it’s bronze.”

Brave and perhaps bold talk, only that’s exactly the sort of running headspace Mageean is in right now and for good reason, the 30-year-old from Portaferry building up her resilience over the years.

Friday’s showdown (7.45 Irish time) will be her third successive European final too, this one looking perhaps the most promising of all, after Mageean cruised through her 1,500m heat on Tuesday morning, finishing second in a season best of 4:03.03, only Poland’s Sofia Ennaoui edged ahead of her down the straight.

Mageean won bronze in 2016, was fourth in Berlin four years ago, is running better than ever now, winning silver at the Commonwealth Games final in Birmingham two weeks ago. She imposed herself magnificently on the heat here.

With defending champion Britain’s Laura Muir winning the first heat as convincingly the medal hunt will likely be between these three. Muir has a best of 3:54.50 from when winning Olympic silver in Tokyo last year, Ennaoui has run 3:59.70; it won’t be as fast here, although Muir can break four minutes if required.

“You always need to mentally prepare, it’s like going to war. You don’t go in there without putting your mind in the right place, you spend all year putting your body in the right place.

“I’ve taken a close look at their races and Ennaoui ran very well and I’ve taken note of that. Muir is obviously a world-class athlete and she showed me that at Commonwealths. But I went out in that race with the aim of trying to win gold and battle for it and I’ll do the same here.”

She’s come to Munich in the “shape of my life”, determined to give Muir another run for her gold medal. In Birmingham Muir won in 4:02.75, Mageean running 4:04.14.

“Laura’s a phenomenal athlete and beat me on the day, but I feel I can get closer and run better. Nobody is unbeatable and I certainly believe that Laura is not unbeatable. When you say you’re in the shape of your life it obviously puts pressure on yourself, but ultimately all the pressure comes from me.”

In Berlin in 2018, Muir took the win in Berlin in 4:02.32, also running away on the last lap, Ennaoui second in 4:03.08, Britain’s Laura Weightman holding for third ahead of Mageean, 4:03:75 to 4:04.63. It could similarly close between the top three here.