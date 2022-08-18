European Athletics Championships: Michelle Finn into 3,000m steeplechase final

Action from the heats of the women's 3,000m steeplechase at the European Championships in Munich. Photograph: Getty Images

Ireland’s Michelle Finn has qualified for Saturday’s 3,000m steeplechase final at the European Athletics Championships in Munich.

She finished her heat in seventh place with a great final lap, qualifying as one of the fastest non-automatic qualifiers in 9:49.85.

There was no such joy however for Eilish Flanagan who finished 12th in her heat. The European Under-23 silver medallist in 2019 finished in 10:00.72.

Mark English is safely through to Friday’s semi-final after claiming first place in the second 800m heat. The Donegal native made his move with 250m to go and finished in 1.47.54. John Fitzsimons didn’t progress past the heats, finishing seventh in 1.48.22. Interference on the final lap did little to help his momentum at a key stage of the race.

In the women’s 800m heats Louise Shanahan secured third place finish in 2:02.80. The Irish record holder will be back for the semi-final on Friday morning.

[ Ireland’s Rhasidat Adeleke breaks Irish record as she finishes fifth in European 400m final ]

Later on Thursday morning, Thomas Barr is in action in his 400m hurdles semi-final. The 30 year-old, who won bronze in this event in Berlin four years ago, won his heat in 49.49 seconds yesterday. Only the top two, plus the two fastest non-automatic finishers, make Friday night’s final showdown.

Then at 8.05pm Andrew Coscoran is out in the 1,500m final. He sealed his spot as one of the four fastest qualifiers after nailing seventh in the second heat, clocking 3:38.74, on Monday.

Irish athletes in action Thursday (all times Irish)

10.25 Men’s 400m hurdles semi-finals: Thomas Barr

11.30am Men’s 200m Heats: Marcus Lawler

8.05pm: Men’s 1,500m final: Andrew Coscoran

8.25pm Women’s 5000m Final: Roisin Flanagan