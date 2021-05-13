Arsenal win throws top four race wide open; Rock apologises for Dublin training breach

The race for the Premier League top four is wide open after Arsenal’s surprise 1-0 win over Chelsea last night. Emile Smith Rowe scored the only goal of the match at Stamford Bridge, and if Liverpool and West Ham can win their games in hand they will be just one and two points off Chelsea in fourth, by the time they play their next league game against third placed Leicester. A decision on the location of the Champions League final is finally expected today, with Porto in line to host the game provided questions over Covid restrictions are resolved. Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjær has said Harry Maguire will miss the final three games of the Premier League season and remains a doubt for the Europa League final against Villarreal. United will look to bounce back from their defeat to Leicester on Tuesday night when reigning champions Liverpool visit Old Trafford tonight, kick off is at 8.15pm.

Dean Rock says Dublin’s breach of the Covid-19 training ban was “a deeply regrettable incident”. Speaking to journalists on Wednesday ahead of his team’s league opener against Roscommon this weekend, the All Star attacker said: “Look, I wasn’t there myself, but obviously the outdoors thing, people were obviously outdoors socialising, so I imagine that was sort of the premise behind it, being outside, doing a bit of running. It was one of those things, never should have happened, and if we could go back in time it certainly wouldn’t have happened.”