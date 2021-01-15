Arsenal held by Crystal Palace; Rena Buckley pays tribute to Eamonn Ryan

Arsenal’s three-match winning run in the Premier League came to an end last night, as they were held to a goalless draw at home to Crystal Palace. Mikel Arteta’s side were toothless in front of goal with the visitors having the best of the chances, including a late headed effort which Christian Benteke should have done better with. The draw leaves Arsenal stranded in 11th position in the league, with Palace 13th. Meanwhile Aston Villa were handed another blow yesterday as their fixture with Everton on Sunday was postponed due to ongoing coronavirus issues at the club. Villa’s previously postponed clash with Newcastle will now take place on January 23rd.

Cork GAA is mourning the death of former coach Eamonn Ryan, aged 79. The legendary Ryan led Cork women to 10 All-Ireland titles in 11 years from 2004-2015, success which came towards the end of an already glittering coaching career. Rena Buckley, who was a part of the 10 All-Ireland victories, paid tribute to Ryan: “His contribution in terms of football was massive, but he taught us huge lessons in terms of our lives. Sport was just a way for him to bring you on as a person, he developed people as much as he developed players. Sport was just a small part of that. Yeah, we’ll miss him something fierce.”