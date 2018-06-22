Argentina are on the brink of an early World Cup group stage exit, following a 3-0 defeat to Croatia last night. Wilfredo Caballero’s catastrophic blunder led to the first goal, before Lionel Messi’s team fell apart. In today’s matches Brazil take on Costa Rica at 1pm, at 4pm Nigeria’s match against Iceland will have a direct impact on Argentina’s future in the competition, before Serbia face Switzerland at 7pm. That group E encounter will be played under the shadow of Kosovo, writes Nick Ames . . .

Jackie Tyrrell’s column this morning looks at what the top teams got out of the hurling round-robin series in Munster and Leinster? The team to have gained the most confidence he explains, is Clare; “I would say they’re possibly the most confident team now relative to where they started.” Tipperary will get their chance for a first Munster Under-21 title since 2010 after Mark Kehoe scored five points from play as they saw off the reigning champions Limerick last night.

