Applications for sports capital grants massively oversubscribed

Ross says Sport Ireland will prefer to fund sports that are more likely to return medals for Ireland
The 2016 Olympics in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. Sports Minister Shane Ross said “the prevailing view is that the funding is too widely spread”. Photograph: Morgan Treacy/Inpho

The 2016 Olympics in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. Sports Minister Shane Ross said “the prevailing view is that the funding is too widely spread”. Photograph: Morgan Treacy/Inpho

 

Applications for sports capital grants, which is Government funding that goes to clubs and local authorities for equipment, pitch-building and maintenance, has been massively oversubscribed this year.

Sporting bodies from around the country have applied for €163 million worth of grants, with just €40 million available for the Government to disburse.

Speaking at the Joint Committee on Transport, Tourism and Sport about the National Sports Policy 2018-2017, Minister for State Liam Griffin said officials were under pressure to facilitate the applications, which would be known in due course.

Minister Shane Ross, speaking at the same meeting, confirmed that Sport Ireland in the future would begin to prefer to fund sports that were likely to return medals for Ireland than those that were not. The targeted approach, said Mr Ross, represented better value for money.

“I think that is the aim at the moment. The prevailing view is that the funding is too widely spread. New Zealand with a similar population have a greater medal hit.”

Since the 1923 Olympics in Amsterdam, when Pat O’Callaghan won gold in the men’s hammer, just five other Irish sports outside athletics – boxing, sailing, equestrian, rowing and swimming – have won Olympic medals.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
GO BACK
Error Image
The account details entered are not currently associated with an Irish Times subscription. Please subscribe to sign in to comment.
Comment Sign In

Forgot password?
The Irish Times Logo
Thank you
You should receive instructions for resetting your password. When you have reset your password, you can Sign In.
The Irish Times Logo
Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.
Screen Name Selection

Hello

Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
Forgot Password
Please enter your email address so we can send you a link to reset your password.

Sign In

Your Comments
We reserve the right to remove any content at any time from this Community, including without limitation if it violates the Community Standards. We ask that you report content that you in good faith believe violates the above rules by clicking the Flag link next to the offending comment or by filling out this form. New comments are only accepted for 3 days from the date of publication.