Antrim hurlers sink Clare; Rory McIlroy finds a timely return to form

Antrim ensured the opening weekend of the 2021 intercounty GAA season was one to remember, as they beat Clare 1-21 to 0-22 in Belfast yesterday afternoon. Stalwart Neil McManus helped inspire a famous victory on his side’s return to Division 1 action after three years away - their first win over one of the major hurling counties since they beat Wexford in 2012. Elsewhere yesterday Wexford themselves got up and running with a 4-17 to 0-10 thrashing of Laois, while Cork eased past last year’s beaten All-Ireland finalists Waterford, running out 5-22 to 1-17 winners at Páirc Uí Chaoimh. On Saturday meanwhile All-Ireland champions Limerick began their league campaign with a 0-20 to 0-20 draw against Tipperary.

Rory McIlroy is finally back in the winners’ enclosure after 553 days, as he produced a final round of 68 to secure victory in the Wells Fargo Championship at Quail Hollow. McIlroy’s timely return to form comes ahead of next week’s US PGA Championship, and the win was the 32-year-old’s first since becoming a father. He finished a stroke clear of Mexico’s Abraham Ancer, and afterwards he said: “It is never easy to win, it has felt like a long time since that win in China. The world is a completely different place, with the pandemic. It just feels awesome, to break the drought and win here again is awesome,” said McIlroy. “I feel off the energy so much, the crowd really carried me through.”