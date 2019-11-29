The dishing out of governmental sports grants has always been a bone of contention, particularly for those who feel hard done by when the decisions are made each year but this year’s results do look quite skewed in a number of ways. This morning Aonghus Ó Maicín looks at the breakdown and asks whether Dublin is punching above its weight. “Of the 29 local projects receiving €100,00 or more per the latest round of allocations, 28 projects were located in the capital. When regional projects are included, Dublin still received 32 of the 41 grants within the same bracket,” he writes.

Moving on to rugby and Matt Williams writes in his column this morning that there is a stifling lack original thinking among rugby coaches at the moment which is leading to a lot of uniform conformity. However, he writes that in recruiting Graham Rowntree and Stephen Larkham, Munster are at least attempting to commit to change. Since his departure from Italy after the Rugby World Cup there has been much speculation about where the next job will take Conor O’Shea with a lot of fingers pointing towards the RFU. While he wouldn’t confirm or deny that that was the case yesterday, he told Johnny Watterson that towards the end of his Italy tenure he had lost his “investment” a little.