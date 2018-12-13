All Blacks Ben Smith to join Pau after World Cup

New Zealand fullback is first senior player to announce move overseas post-Japan

Ben Smith has played 76 Tests for the All Blacks, making his debut in 2009 before being cast into the wilderness for three years. Photograph: Billy Stickland/Inpho

Ben Smith has played 76 Tests for the All Blacks, making his debut in 2009 before being cast into the wilderness for three years. Photograph: Billy Stickland/Inpho

a
 

All Blacks fullback Ben Smith will leave New Zealand after next year’s World Cup in Japan and join French club Pau, New Zealand Rugby said on Thursday.

The 32-year-old Smith had long been expected to quit New Zealand after the global showpiece and seek an overseas contract.

“In your heart you want to play forever, but in your head you know that’s not possible,” Smith said on his move to Pau. “In the playing time I have remaining, I’m pretty keen to experience a fresh, new challenge.

“I think it will be good to be involved in a new environment and a foreign culture for a while, I’m sure it will be a bit of an adventure for both myself and my family.”

Smith has played 76 Tests for the All Blacks, making his debut in 2009 before being cast into the wilderness for three years.

Since then he has been ever-present under Steve Hansen and won the World Cup in 2015, even though he was yellow carded in their 34-17 victory over Australia in the final. “Ben will leave New Zealand with the very best wishes of everyone involved in the All Blacks,” said Hansen.

“He’s a special person and an outstanding rugby player who has always given – and will continue to give – 100 per cent to the All Blacks jersey.

“He has been a key member of the All Blacks leadership group for many years and captained the team against Samoa last year. We want to congratulate him on everything he has achieved.”

Smith is the most senior All Blacks player in World Cup contention to confirm his departure, however captain Kieran Read has also said that he was exploring a move overseas after the tournament in Japan.

Senior lock Sam Whitelock and outhalf Beauden Barrett have also been reported by local media to be mulling new contracts with sabbatical clauses to allow them an opportunity to play overseas then return to New Zealand in time for the 2023 Rugby World Cup in France.

a
The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
GO BACK
Error Image
The account details entered are not currently associated with an Irish Times subscription. Please subscribe to sign in to comment.
Comment Sign In

Forgot password?
The Irish Times Logo
Thank you
You should receive instructions for resetting your password. When you have reset your password, you can Sign In.
The Irish Times Logo
Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.
Screen Name Selection

Hello

Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
Forgot Password
Please enter your email address so we can send you a link to reset your password.

Sign In

Your Comments
We reserve the right to remove any content at any time from this Community, including without limitation if it violates the Community Standards. We ask that you report content that you in good faith believe violates the above rules by clicking the Flag link next to the offending comment or by filling out this form. New comments are only accepted for 3 days from the date of publication.