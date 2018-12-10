After rejection by 13 publishers ‘The Lost Soul of Eamonn Magee’ is a winner

Paul Gibson’s book on the Belfast boxer has been named Eir Irish Sports Book of the Year
‘The Lost Soul of Eamonn Magee with Paul D. Gibson was announced as the eir sport Sports Book of the Year 2018 winner. Photo: Morgan Treacy/Inpho

‘The Lost Soul of Eamonn Magee with Paul D. Gibson was announced as the eir sport Sports Book of the Year 2018 winner. Photo: Morgan Treacy/Inpho

 

A book that was rejected by 13 different publishers – with many of them praising it to the hilt but passing on it nonetheless – has won the Eir Irish Sports Book of the Year award for 2018. The Lost Soul of Eamonn Magee by Paul Gibson beat off competition from Fighter by Andy Lee and Niall Kelly and Tony 10 by Declan Lynch and Tony O’Reilly to take the fourth year of the awards.

The life story of Belfast boxer Eamonn Magee, the book chronicles an extraordinary life and career in the teeth of The Troubles, pockmarked by alcohol, drugs, punishment beatings and the murder of his son Eamonn Jr. It is the second major award the book has taken this year, having been the joint winner of the prestigious William Hill award in the UK a fortnight ago.

The Lost Soul of Eamonn Magee is not an easy read but it is a compelling read,” said Mark Duncan, chairman of the judging panel. “And it probably sets a new benchmark for books of this type in Ireland. Paul Gibson has done phenomenal work on this. It is a book that wears lightly the amount of work that went into it, the huge amount of effort that went into talking to the people in and around Eamonn to get clarity on events and to get different perspectives on events. And the book is all the better for it.”

Despite its obvious quality, the book has had a difficult birth. Gibson spoke afterwards of how widely it was dismissed in publishing circles before Cork publishers Mercier Press finally took a swing with it.

‘Depressing’

“It was rejected 13 times,” Gibson said. “It was as good as done before I sent it to any publisher and as the rejections came in, by the end it was the full book they were turning down. It’s depressing for the state of the publishing industry really because nobody was saying that the book was shit or that it wasn’t well-written or anything like that.

“A few said Eamonn was an unsympathetic character so it wouldn’t sell. One said I was too close to the subject and that hurt the writing, which you take on the chin. But the rest all said it was an unbelievable story, very well-written, all that stuff. Two or three put in the rejection letter that they expect to see it in shortlists next year (ie, in 2018) but even so, it’s not for us.

“I never really thought of it being an autobiography. Obviously if Eamonn was a Carl Frampton or a Tyson Fury or someone in their prime, it would make sense for it to be an autobiography. But because Eamonn’s career was so long in the past, I did think I would need to do it a bit differently to get it out there and I thought the story would be richer for it, being able to pull at different threads myself and making it a richer story than a straight autobiography.”

Magee was a collaborator on the book and opened his world up to Gibson to tell the full, unalloyed truth of his life. When Gibson gave him the manuscript, it took him three months to read it, so raw were some of the stories.

“The hardest memories to recall? There’s millions of them,” Magee said afterwards. “Which one would you like me to talk about? Guns in my mouth? Guns to my head? Kidnapped or shot in the leg or shot in the chest? Stabbed in the neck? Or coming out for Round 12? You know what I mean? There’s any amounts of it.

“It’s life. And my life had loads of good moments too. that’s the thing with The Troubles – there’s millions of really good memories. The bad times weren’t there all the time. My life was a beautiful life. I wouldn’t change a thing.”

The Lost Soul of Eamonn Magee by Paul D Gibson is published by Mercier Press.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
GO BACK
Error Image
The account details entered are not currently associated with an Irish Times subscription. Please subscribe to sign in to comment.
Comment Sign In

Forgot password?
The Irish Times Logo
Thank you
You should receive instructions for resetting your password. When you have reset your password, you can Sign In.
The Irish Times Logo
Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.
Screen Name Selection

Hello

Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
Forgot Password
Please enter your email address so we can send you a link to reset your password.

Sign In

Your Comments
We reserve the right to remove any content at any time from this Community, including without limitation if it violates the Community Standards. We ask that you report content that you in good faith believe violates the above rules by clicking the Flag link next to the offending comment or by filling out this form. New comments are only accepted for 3 days from the date of publication.