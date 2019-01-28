Added Time: warming the cockles as the Super Bowl looms

It’s a cold-weather podcast this morning, as we huddle up and wait for January to pass. To warm us ever so slightly, the leagues are back in the GAA and there’s the prospect of this Sunday’s Super Bowl on the horizon. We won’t be shivering for long.

Ian O’Riordan has thawed out just enough from his Sunday in Nowlan Park to come and and talk us through the opening round of the hurling leagues. Brian Cody was cracking jokes after Kilkenny’s win over Cork so we obviously have to wonder is anyone going to take this seriously at all, at all.

And ahead of the SuperBowl, author Mark Leibovich joins us to talk about his brilliant book Big Game, recounting the past four years of the NFL and taking us inside the mind (and house) of Tom Brady.

There will, of course, be a deep dive into Monaghan’s win over Dublin in the football league, including some egregious poor-mouthing from the podcast’s Monaghan representative.

All in your Monday morning Added Time, with Malachy Clerkin and Pat Nugent.

Please click HERE if you're listening via the Irish Times app.

Listen and subscribe via the links below:

Itunes: https://itunes.apple.com/us/podcast/added-time-the-irish-times-sports-podcast/id1341682574?mt=2

RSS: http://feeds.soundcloud.com/users/soundcloud:users:321147785/sounds.rss

Stitcher: https://www.stitcher.com/podcast/the-irish-times-sports-podcast

Soundcloud: https://soundcloud.com/irishtimes-sportspodcast