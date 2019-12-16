Added Time: The top five women’s sport moments of the year

Mary Hannigan and Emma Duffy join Malachy Clerkin and Pat Nugent in studio

Updated: 37 minutes ago

 

For the final Added Time podcast of 2019, Mary Hannigan and Emma Duffy of The42 join us in studio to review the year in women’s sport. With The Irish Times Sportswoman of the Year awards coming up this Friday, we all put up our top five women’s sport moments of the year and worm our way through the selections until we reach the top.

From Katie Taylor to Ciara Mageean to Rachael Blackmore to the hockey team, it has been a momentous year for women’s sport. The women’s World Cup, the Dubs, Sanita Puspure - it’s all in here, the boundaries of sport being pushed further and further out with each passing month.

All in your final Added Time of the year, with Malachy Clerkin and Pat Nugent.

Podcast Added Time

Listen and subscribe via the links below:

Itunes: https://itunes.apple.com/us/podcast/added-time-the-irish-times-sports-podcast/id1341682574?mt=2

RSS: http://feeds.soundcloud.com/users/soundcloud:users:321147785/sounds.rss

Stitcher: https://www.stitcher.com/podcast/the-irish-times-sports-podcast

Soundcloud: https://soundcloud.com/irishtimes-sportspodcast

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
GO BACK
Error Image
The account details entered are not currently associated with an Irish Times subscription. Please subscribe to sign in to comment.
Comment Sign In

Forgot password?
The Irish Times Logo
Thank you
You should receive instructions for resetting your password. When you have reset your password, you can Sign In.
The Irish Times Logo
Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.
Screen Name Selection

Hello

Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
Forgot Password
Please enter your email address so we can send you a link to reset your password.

Sign In

Your Comments
We reserve the right to remove any content at any time from this Community, including without limitation if it violates the Community Standards. We ask that you report content that you in good faith believe violates the above rules by clicking the Flag link next to the offending comment or by filling out this form. New comments are only accepted for 3 days from the date of publication.