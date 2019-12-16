Added Time: The top five women’s sport moments of the year

For the final Added Time podcast of 2019, Mary Hannigan and Emma Duffy of The42 join us in studio to review the year in women’s sport. With The Irish Times Sportswoman of the Year awards coming up this Friday, we all put up our top five women’s sport moments of the year and worm our way through the selections until we reach the top.

From Katie Taylor to Ciara Mageean to Rachael Blackmore to the hockey team, it has been a momentous year for women’s sport. The women’s World Cup, the Dubs, Sanita Puspure - it’s all in here, the boundaries of sport being pushed further and further out with each passing month.

All in your final Added Time of the year, with Malachy Clerkin and Pat Nugent.

Podcast Added Time

Listen and subscribe via the links below:

Itunes: https://itunes.apple.com/us/podcast/added-time-the-irish-times-sports-podcast/id1341682574?mt=2

RSS: http://feeds.soundcloud.com/users/soundcloud:users:321147785/sounds.rss

Stitcher: https://www.stitcher.com/podcast/the-irish-times-sports-podcast

Soundcloud: https://soundcloud.com/irishtimes-sportspodcast