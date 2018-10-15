Added Time: the return of the Heineken Cup brings endless fun

Once again, the weekend just gone showed the Heineken Cup to be the competition that other rugby tournaments can’t reach. From Leinster’s whizz-bangery on Friday night to Munster’s grinding epic in the wind and Ulster’s kick-start win over Leicester on Saturday, there was endless fun to be had.

Gerry Thornley and Gavin Cummiskey are in studio to look back and also forward as the second round of games hoves into view. And of course, we take a little time to pray for the soul of Freddie Burns, the Bath player who had the worst five minutes of his life against Toulouse.

Emmet Malone and Malachy Clerkin were in the Aviva on Saturday night to enjoy/endure Ireland v Denmark. Emmet is the more experienced hand in these matters and so was better able to digest it. We break down Martin O’Neill’s undying love for Cyrus Christie, the slightly disappointing showing from Matt Doherty and ask, ‘What does Harry Arter really want?’

All this plus why Katie Taylor is many things but not - repeat not - the new Million Dollar Baby in your fresh new Added Time with Malachy Clerkin and Pat Nugent.

