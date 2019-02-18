Added Time: the most ‘It’s Only The League’ league, ever?

The Champions League continues and Gerry Thornley looks ahead to the Colosseum

Updated: 21 minutes ago

 

Is this the most ‘It’s Only The League’ hurling league ever? Seán Moran, Pat Nugent and Malachy Clerkin inhaled every last bit of small ball over the weekend and emerged more assured than ever that it is, in fact, still only February. The main findings were that Limerick look impressive, Kilkenny have work to do and we really, really need a black card in hurling.

With Liverpool and Manchester City slated for Champions League action this week, Emmet Malone joins us to explore whether or not Europe is anything more than a subplot in the main story of both clubs’ season at this point.

And after a week off, the Six Nations is back this weekend. Gerry Thornley is in studio to tease out selection issues ahead of the Italy game. Can we afford to experiment? Can we afford not to?

All this and more in your Monday morning Added Time, with Malachy Clerkin and Pat Nugent.

