Added Time: The Irish Times Sports Podcast Episode Three

When Tipperary and Wexford met in the League semi-final last year, it was as good as Tipp’s year got and the first sign that Wexford still had a long way to go at the top level.

Seán Moran and Ian O’Riordan are in studio to preview their first meeting since, as we tuck into the meatiest portion of the National Hurling League, with all counties facing four games in the next 21 days.

Added Time

And with Bohs v Rovers among the fixtures kicking off the new season of domestic soccer tonight, Emmet Malone and Ruaidhrí Croke are here to talk about a National League that is beginning to feel increasingly comfortable in its own skin. A league on the rise or another false dawn?

Plus we’ll bring you the story of the 83-year-old marathon runner who wants the Dublin marathon organisers to give him his damn prizemoney and the unlikely (and, frankly undeserved) favourite to win an Oscar, Kobe Bryant.

All in this week’s Added Time, from presenter Malachy Clerkin and producer Pat Nugent.

If you are reading on The Irish Times app, click here to listen to this week's episode.



