Added Time: The Irish Times Sports Podcast Episode Three

Tipperary and Wexford prepare to lock horns and the National League kicks off

Updated: about an hour ago

 

When Tipperary and Wexford met in the League semi-final last year, it was as good as Tipp’s year got and the first sign that Wexford still had a long way to go at the top level.

Seán Moran and Ian O’Riordan are in studio to preview their first meeting since, as we tuck into the meatiest portion of the National Hurling League, with all counties facing four games in the next 21 days.

Added Time

And with Bohs v Rovers among the fixtures kicking off the new season of domestic soccer tonight, Emmet Malone and Ruaidhrí Croke are here to talk about a National League that is beginning to feel increasingly comfortable in its own skin. A league on the rise or another false dawn?

Plus we’ll bring you the story of the 83-year-old marathon runner who wants the Dublin marathon organisers to give him his damn prizemoney and the unlikely (and, frankly undeserved) favourite to win an Oscar, Kobe Bryant.

All in this week’s Added Time, from presenter Malachy Clerkin and producer Pat Nugent.

If you are reading on The Irish Times app, click here to listen to this week's episode.

Listen and subscribe via the links below:
Itunes: https://itunes.apple.com/us/podcast/added-time-the-irish-times-sports-podcast/id1341682574?mt=2
RSS: http://feeds.soundcloud.com/users/soundcloud:users:321147785/sounds.rss
Stitcher: https://www.stitcher.com/podcast/the-irish-times-sports-podcast
Soundcloud: https://soundcloud.com/irishtimes-sportspodcast

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
GO BACK
Error Image
The account details entered are not currently associated with an Irish Times subscription. Please subscribe to sign in to comment.
Comment Sign In

Forgot password?
The Irish Times Logo
Thank you
You should receive instructions for resetting your password. When you have reset your password, you can Sign In.
The Irish Times Logo
Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.
Screen Name Selection

Hello

Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
Forgot Password
Please enter your email address so we can send you a link to reset your password.

Sign In

Your Comments
We reserve the right to remove any content at any time from this Community, including without limitation if it violates the Community Standards. We ask that you report content that you in good faith believe violates the above rules by clicking the Flag link next to the offending comment or by filling out this form. New comments are only accepted for 3 days from the date of publication.