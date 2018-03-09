Added Time: The Irish Times Sports Podcast Episode Five

Gavin Cummiskey is already talking Grand Slams, Darragh Ó Sé on Kerry’s starlets

 

Scotland blew the Six Nations apart with their win over England in Twickenham and now they’re coming to Dublin armed and dangerous again. They can’t, can they? They won’t, will they? Gavin Cummiskey is already talking about the Grand Slam while Gerry Thornley is a bit more cautious. The lads break down the clash of the weekend.

Playing the Dubs in Croke Park on Sunday will be a stern test for the plethora of new faces in the Kerry side, and already there is pressure on Eamonn Fitzmaurice to find a way to make them all click together. Darragh Ó Sé and Ian O’Riordan join us to take the temperature of the Kingdom.

Also in the mix, Limerick v Galway face off in the first properly important hurling match of the year, Arsenal are so very Arsenal and we give you the can’t-miss-dead-cert Lucky 15 for Cheltenham.

All in this week’s Added Time, with Malachy Clerkin and Pat Nugent.

Added Time - Episode 5 (Irl v Sco)

If you are reading this on the Irish Times app please click here to listen to Added Time.

Listen and subscribe via the links below:

Itunes: https://itunes.apple.com/us/podcast/added-time-the-irish-times-sports-podcast/id1341682574?mt=2

RSS: http://feeds.soundcloud.com/users/soundcloud:users:321147785/sounds.rss

Stitcher: https://www.stitcher.com/podcast/the-irish-times-sports-podcast

Soundcloud: https://soundcloud.com/irishtimes-sportspodcast

