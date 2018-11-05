Added Time: The ins and outs of ghostwriting autobiographies

‘Tis the season to get reading, fa-la-la-la-la, etc, etc. The sports book market kicks into gear over the coming weeks so we wanted to give an insight into the lowest of the low, the poor (we’re always poor), benighted ghost-writers who ferry the thoughts of the sportspeople each year to shelves and stockings throughout the land.

Mary Hannigan has had the pleasure of helping Des Cahill tell his story this year, as Gavin Cummiskey has done in the past with Bernard Dunne and Geordan Murphy, as Malachy Clerkin has done with Ruby Walsh. We get into the ups and downs, the endless transcriptions and the rows won and (mostly) lost.

Jordan Larmour has doubled down on his scintillating performance against Italy on the weekend by calling out the All Blacks, conferring upon him instant hero status. John O’Sullivan joins us to break down Saturday’s win and to read the runes ahead of the Argentina game.

We also tell the brilliant story of Katrina Parrock, the three-time All-Ireland camogie champion who scored the winner in yesterday’s women’s FAI Cup final for Wexford Youths.

All in your Added Time podcast this Monday, with Malachy Clerkin and Gavin Cummiskey.

