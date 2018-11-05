Added Time: The ins and outs of ghostwriting autobiographies

John O’Sullivan talks through the weekend rugby and looks ahead to Argentina

 

‘Tis the season to get reading, fa-la-la-la-la, etc, etc. The sports book market kicks into gear over the coming weeks so we wanted to give an insight into the lowest of the low, the poor (we’re always poor), benighted ghost-writers who ferry the thoughts of the sportspeople each year to shelves and stockings throughout the land.

Mary Hannigan has had the pleasure of helping Des Cahill tell his story this year, as Gavin Cummiskey has done in the past with Bernard Dunne and Geordan Murphy, as Malachy Clerkin has done with Ruby Walsh. We get into the ups and downs, the endless transcriptions and the rows won and (mostly) lost.

Jordan Larmour has doubled down on his scintillating performance against Italy on the weekend by calling out the All Blacks, conferring upon him instant hero status. John O’Sullivan joins us to break down Saturday’s win and to read the runes ahead of the Argentina game.

We also tell the brilliant story of Katrina Parrock, the three-time All-Ireland camogie champion who scored the winner in yesterday’s women’s FAI Cup final for Wexford Youths.

All in your Added Time podcast this Monday, with Malachy Clerkin and Gavin Cummiskey.

If you're listening on The Irish Times app you can do so here.

Listen and subscribe via the links below:

Itunes: https://itunes.apple.com/us/podcast/added-time-the-irish-times-sports-podcast/id1341682574?mt=2

RSS: http://feeds.soundcloud.com/users/soundcloud:users:321147785/sounds.rss

Stitcher: https://www.stitcher.com/podcast/the-irish-times-sports-podcast

Soundcloud: https://soundcloud.com/irishtimes-sportspodcast

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
GO BACK
Error Image
The account details entered are not currently associated with an Irish Times subscription. Please subscribe to sign in to comment.
Comment Sign In

Forgot password?
The Irish Times Logo
Thank you
You should receive instructions for resetting your password. When you have reset your password, you can Sign In.
The Irish Times Logo
Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.
Screen Name Selection

Hello

Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
Forgot Password
Please enter your email address so we can send you a link to reset your password.

Sign In

Your Comments
We reserve the right to remove any content at any time from this Community, including without limitation if it violates the Community Standards. We ask that you report content that you in good faith believe violates the above rules by clicking the Flag link next to the offending comment or by filling out this form. New comments are only accepted for 3 days from the date of publication.