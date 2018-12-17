Added Time Sports Book of the Year podcast

Cliona Foley joins Malachy Clerkin and Pat Nugent in studio for the big reveal

With seven shopping days to go before we can turn our attentions to what’s in the bargain bin at the sales, it’s time for the first annual Added Time Sports Book of the Year podcast. Get in, get schooled, get out and buy.

(Note, these books are for you. What you decide to buy as presents are your own business but here at Added Time, we think of you and you only. Treat yourself, then get the brother a voucher or something.)

Cliona Foley joins us in studio to go through our top picks of the year, leading up to the big reveal of the best of the best of the best.

All in your Added Time podcast with Malachy Clerkin and Pat Nugent.

Please click here to listen via the Irish Times app.

Listen and subscribe via the links below:

Itunes: https://itunes.apple.com/us/podcast/added-time-the-irish-times-sports-podcast/id1341682574?mt=2

RSS: http://feeds.soundcloud.com/users/soundcloud:users:321147785/sounds.rss

Stitcher: https://www.stitcher.com/podcast/the-irish-times-sports-podcast

Soundcloud: https://soundcloud.com/irishtimes-sportspodcast

