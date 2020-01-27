Added Time: Spoiler alert - someone’s tipped France for the Six Nations

The Ireland squad are in Portugal so it must be (checks notes)... the start of the Six Nations? Okay. Andy Farrell’s new broom has swept the team announcement - not to mention the Irish press pack - to foreign climes for a longer run-in than everyone is used to.

Before hopping on a plane, Gerry Thornley joins Gavin Cummiskey in studio for our bumper Six Nations Preview. Spoiler alert: one of them tips France for the title.

Speaking of uncommonly early starts, the GAA national Leagues got underway over the weekend, with Kerry and Dublin tangling in Croke Park on Saturday night.

Seán Moran is on the line to gauge what’s at stake over the coming weeks, especially with Tier Two championship places on the line down the divisions. And we reflect on what it is exactly that makes Cork such a desperate league team.

Gav talks to us about the death of Kobe Bryant too, all in your Monday Added Time with Malachy Clerkin and Pat Nugent.

