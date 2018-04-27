Added Time: Sonia O’Sullivan on Caster Semenya

Is a new IAAF ruling punishment for those with natural gifts? Katie Taylor returns to the ring

 

In a bumper podcast this week we have Sonia O’Sullivan and Ian O’Riordan in the studio to talk through the issues around Caster Semenya and this week’s IAAF ruling on athletes with Differences of Sexual Development (or DSDs). Do we need a new classification for athletes beyond male and female or are people being punished for their natural gifts?

Katie Taylor takes to the ring on Saturday night in a world title unification bout that has gone curiously low on the radar. Johnny Watterson joins us to preview the fight and predict what Katie does next.

Tony Evans’ book ‘Two Tribes’ recalls the tumultuous 1985/’86 season in English football and the titanic struggle for supremacy between Liverpool and Everton, played out against the backdrop of Heysel, hooliganism and hatred (mainly directed towards Margaret Thatcher). Ahead of next week’s Champions League second leg, and after the tragic events of Tuesday night, we also touch on AS Roma and their history of violence with Liverpool.

There’s also Jose Mourinho getting his excuses in, and golfers picking their walk-on music, all in this week’s Added Time podcast with Pat Nugent and Mary Hannigan.

Listen and subscribe via the links below:

Itunes: https://itunes.apple.com/us/podcast/added-time-the-irish-times-sports-podcast/id1341682574?mt=2

RSS: http://feeds.soundcloud.com/users/soundcloud:users:321147785/sounds.rss

Stitcher: https://www.stitcher.com/podcast/the-irish-times-sports-podcast

Soundcloud: https://soundcloud.com/irishtimes-sportspodcast

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
GO BACK
Error Image
The account details entered are not currently associated with an Irish Times subscription. Please subscribe to sign in to comment.
Comment Sign In

Forgot password?
The Irish Times Logo
Thank you
You should receive instructions for resetting your password. When you have reset your password, you can Sign In.
The Irish Times Logo
Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.
Screen Name Selection

Hello

Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
Forgot Password
Please enter your email address so we can send you a link to reset your password.

Sign In

Your Comments
We reserve the right to remove any content at any time from this Community, including without limitation if it violates the Community Standards. We ask that you report content that you in good faith believe violates the above rules by clicking the Flag link next to the offending comment or by filling out this form. New comments are only accepted for 3 days from the date of publication.