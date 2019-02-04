Added Time: So many questions after chastening weekend

Gerry Thornley and Gavin Cummiskey are in studio while Sean Moran talks GAA

Updated: 16 minutes ago

 

Nothing makes a grim Monday morning grimmer than having stayed up deep into the Sunday night that preceded it watching the lowest scoring SuperBowl in history. But at least we have the rugby to cheer us up...

Gerry Thornley and Gavin Cummiskey are in studio to pick over the entrails of a chastening weekend. Are we just bully-fodder now? Is it really such a great thing to be the best-behaved boys in the class all the time? And where now for Robbie Henshaw? So many questions that didn’t exist this time last week.

Kerry are up and running in the football league with two wins from two over northern counties, this latest one away in Cavan. Sean Moran was there to see it and joins us to run the x-ray machine over Peter Keane’s young team ahead of a crunch tie against Dublin in Tralee next weekend.

All in your Monday lunchtime Added Time, with Malachy Clerkin and Pat Nugent.

