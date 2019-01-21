Added Time: Six Nations, Lowry’s win and NFL drama

Another European rugby weekend, another four from four for the Irish teams, meaning all four provinces are through to the knock-out stages. With the Six Nations around the corner, the game couldn’t be in better fettle – and neither could we. Gerry Thornley and Gavin Cummiskey are in studio to look back and look forward.

Shane Lowry’s win in Abu Dhabi on Saturday was a phenomenal show of bottle and guts, coming back from four shots down with six holes to go. Philip Reid joins us on the line to take about a career-changing victory for the big Offaly man.

Sean Moran is in as well, walking us through Central Council’s decision to bin the hand-pass restriction rule over the weekend. Was this inevitable and will the other four rules make any difference at all?

All that plus the attendant madness of both NFL games on Sunday night going to overtime and the everlasting Tom Brady – check it out, your Added Time podcast with Malachy Clerkin and Pat Nugent.

Please click here if you’re listening via the Irish Times app.

Listen and subscribe via the links below:

Itunes: https://itunes.apple.com/us/podcast/added-time-the-irish-times-sports-podcast/id1341682574?mt=2

RSS: http://feeds.soundcloud.com/users/soundcloud:users:321147785/sounds.rss

Stitcher: https://www.stitcher.com/podcast/the-irish-times-sports-podcast

Soundcloud: https://soundcloud.com/irishtimes-sportspodcast