Added Time: Semi-final anticipation, looking at the phenomenon of fantasy football

Malachy Clerkin and Pat Nugent talk through the weekend action with special guests

 

With the honourable exception of Mayo v Donegal, the conclusion of the Super 8s turned out to be much ado about nothing. Thankfully, the upshot is that we have been left with a cracking weekend of All-Ireland SFC semi-finals to look forward to, with Mayo v Dublin on Saturday evening and Tyrone v Kerry on Sunday. Keith Duggan and Eamon Donoghue join us to chat through the games and non-events of the weekend just gone, and to preview the fireworks that (hopefully) await us.

We also have some insider knowledge on what lies ahead for the footballers of Wexford as Paul Galvin takes the helm.

The English Premier League returns on Friday night and for many people that means one thing – Fantasy Football is back. Why cheer for just one team managed by Pep or Klopp when you can assemble your own team of over-paid professionals, and give far too much thought to who takes corners for Wolves? Joe Lepper of FantasyFootballScout.co.uk joins us on the line to examine why the game is such a phenomenon and, more importantly, to give us some vital tips and tricks for the season ahead.

All this in your Tuesday’s Added Time, with Malachy Clerkin and Pat Nugent.

Listen and subscribe via the links below:

Itunes: https://itunes.apple.com/us/podcast/added-time-the-irish-times-sports-podcast/id1341682574?mt=2
RSS: http://feeds.soundcloud.com/users/soundcloud:users:321147785/sounds.rss
Stitcher: https://www.stitcher.com/podcast/the-irish-times-sports-podcast
Soundcloud: https://soundcloud.com/irishtimes-sportspodcast

