Added Time: Saracens squeeze Leinster until their pips squeak

Gavin Cummiskey sings Billy Vunipola’s praises, Seán Moran on the Munster SHC

 

In the end, Leinster’s fifth Heineken Champions Cup final finished in their first defeat, squeezed till their pips squeaked by a Saracens side that is clearly the best in Europe. Gavin Cummiskey is in studio to tell us where it all went wrong and to sing songs of praise to an unstoppable Billy Vunipola.

The Munster Hurling Championship is up and running and already there have been more home defeats than in the whole of last year’s competition. Seán Moran was in Páirc Uí Chaoimh to see Tipperary find their mojo again and he joins us on the line.

Plus we have plenty of Waterford v Clare and we wail our lament for poor sacked Chris Hughton.

All in your Monday Added time, with Malachy Clerkin and Pat Nugent.

podcast

Listen and subscribe via the links below:

Itunes: https://itunes.apple.com/us/podcast/added-time-the-irish-times-sports-podcast/id1341682574?mt=2

RSS: http://feeds.soundcloud.com/users/soundcloud:users:321147785/sounds.rss

Stitcher: https://www.stitcher.com/podcast/the-irish-times-sports-podcast

Soundcloud: https://soundcloud.com/irishtimes-sportspodcast

