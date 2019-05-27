Added Time: Rossie joy, Seán O’Brien’s legacy, and can we get a roof on Pearse Stadium?

Saturday brought the curtain down on the rugby season, ending with the heart-warming sight of Seán O’Brien lifting the Pro-14 trophy after Leinster beat Glasgow in Celtic Park. Sunday brought the news that O’Brien is going for hip surgery and will miss the World Cup, ending his international career. Gerry Thornley is in studio to pay tribute to the man he ranks as the best captain Ireland never had.

Wexford and Galway played out a stop-start, weather-beaten draw in Salthill over the weekend, leaving the Leinster Hurling Championship on a knife-edge. What is up with Galway? Where are Wexford? And can we get a roof on Pearse Stadium please? Keith Duggan was there and he as all the answers.

We’ll also dig deep into Roscommon’s win over Mayo in Castlebar, all in your Monday Added Time with Malachy Clerkin and Eamon Donoghue.

