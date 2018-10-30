Added Time: road to the World Cup starts in the Windy City

The November series begins and Neil Cotter discusses Dublin’s 15 years without Sam

 

The road to the World Cup starts in, eh, Chicago this Saturday as Ireland take on Italy at the start of the November series. We get stuck into the month ahead with John O’Sullivan and Gavin Cummiskey, pondering, among other things, the depth of the Ireland squad and the marginally less-than-certain future of Joe Schmidt.

Later, Neil Cotter joins us in studio to talk about his new book Dublin: The Chaos Years. It details the, in hindsight, frankly weird period between the 1995 and 2011 All-Irelands when the Dubs were our version of the England football team, hyped up to the last and sure to exit the championship the first time they ran into a decent team. Or, as the rest of us like to call it, the good old days.

Throw in a bit of love for Paul Mannion and that’s your Tuesday Added Time podcast with Malachy Clerkin and Gavin Cummiskey.

Please click here to listen via the Irish Times app.

Listen and subscribe via the links below:

Itunes: https://itunes.apple.com/us/podcast/added-time-the-irish-times-sports-podcast/id1341682574?mt=2

RSS: http://feeds.soundcloud.com/users/soundcloud:users:321147785/sounds.rss

Stitcher: https://www.stitcher.com/podcast/the-irish-times-sports-podcast

Soundcloud: https://soundcloud.com/irishtimes-sportspodcast

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
GO BACK
Error Image
The account details entered are not currently associated with an Irish Times subscription. Please subscribe to sign in to comment.
Comment Sign In

Forgot password?
The Irish Times Logo
Thank you
You should receive instructions for resetting your password. When you have reset your password, you can Sign In.
The Irish Times Logo
Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.
Screen Name Selection

Hello

Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
Forgot Password
Please enter your email address so we can send you a link to reset your password.

Sign In

Your Comments
We reserve the right to remove any content at any time from this Community, including without limitation if it violates the Community Standards. We ask that you report content that you in good faith believe violates the above rules by clicking the Flag link next to the offending comment or by filling out this form. New comments are only accepted for 3 days from the date of publication.