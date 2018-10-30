Added Time: road to the World Cup starts in the Windy City

The road to the World Cup starts in, eh, Chicago this Saturday as Ireland take on Italy at the start of the November series. We get stuck into the month ahead with John O’Sullivan and Gavin Cummiskey, pondering, among other things, the depth of the Ireland squad and the marginally less-than-certain future of Joe Schmidt.

Later, Neil Cotter joins us in studio to talk about his new book Dublin: The Chaos Years. It details the, in hindsight, frankly weird period between the 1995 and 2011 All-Irelands when the Dubs were our version of the England football team, hyped up to the last and sure to exit the championship the first time they ran into a decent team. Or, as the rest of us like to call it, the good old days.

Throw in a bit of love for Paul Mannion and that’s your Tuesday Added Time podcast with Malachy Clerkin and Gavin Cummiskey.

