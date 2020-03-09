Added Time: perfectly-poised Six Nations left in a state of flux

With the coronavirus throwing everything into flux, we’re in the surreal situation on Monday morning of having a perfectly-poised Six Nations table that looks likely to be a good seven months away from being sorted out. Gerry Thornley and Gavin Cummiskey are in studio to tease out what it all means and where we go from here.

Ross Whitaker is also in with us to talk about his documentary The Boys In Green which goes out on RTÉ tonight. It’s telling the story of Ireland in the Jack Charlton years and what it felt like to finally make a mark on the world stage.

All this in your Monday Added Time, with Malachy Clerkin and Pat Nugent.

