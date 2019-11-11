Added Time: no rest for rugby’s wicked as Champions Cup returns

Rugby barely had time to catch 40 winks before the Champions Cup has come rapping on the door and rousting it for another season. With defending champions Saracens the talk of the towns and all four Irish provinces ready to go, the stage is set for a fascinating competition, whatever happens. Gavin Cummiskey is in studio to break down the Saracens scandal and talk us through the pools.

It’s massive seven days for the Ireland soccer teams, both men’s and women’s. The men have a friendly against New Zealand ahead of next Monday’s crunch tie in the Aviva against Denmark, while Vera Pauw’s women’s side play Greece tomorrow lunchtime in Athens, having started the campaign with two wins from two. Emmet Malone has the lowdown on a crucial international week.

All this plus the regrettable dickishness of Pep Guardiola in today’s Added Time, with Malachy Clerkin and Pat Nugent.

Listen and subscribe via the links below:

Itunes: https://itunes.apple.com/us/podcast/added-time-the-irish-times-sports-podcast/id1341682574?mt=2

RSS: http://feeds.soundcloud.com/users/soundcloud:users:321147785/sounds.rss

Stitcher: https://www.stitcher.com/podcast/the-irish-times-sports-podcast

Soundcloud: https://soundcloud.com/irishtimes-sportspodcast