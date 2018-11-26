Added Time: Managerial exits and appointments all round this week

It’s the usual story – you wait over a century for an Irish team to do a small bit of succession planning and then two come along at once. In the wake of Mick McCarthy/Stephen Kenny on Sunday evening comes Joe Schmidt/Andy Farrell on Monday morning. So basically, everything’s sorted manager-wise for the next four years in soccer and five years in rugby – whatever will we talk about?

Plenty, that’s what. Gerry Thornley and Gavin Cummiskey are in studio to assess Schmidt’s legacy and break down what Farrell and possible Stuart Lancaster have to offer in his wake come the end of the 2019 World Cup.

And Emmet Malone joins us on the line to talk all things McCarthy/Kenny. Is it the best of all possible worlds? Would it have been too early for Kenny to get the job? And is John Delaney really out the gap for another two tournament cycles?

All in your Monday morning Added Time, with Malachy Clerkin and Gavin Cummiskey.

