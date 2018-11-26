Added Time: Managerial exits and appointments all round this week

Succession plans have become the name of the game for both rugby and soccer

 

It’s the usual story – you wait over a century for an Irish team to do a small bit of succession planning and then two come along at once. In the wake of Mick McCarthy/Stephen Kenny on Sunday evening comes Joe Schmidt/Andy Farrell on Monday morning. So basically, everything’s sorted manager-wise for the next four years in soccer and five years in rugby – whatever will we talk about?

Plenty, that’s what. Gerry Thornley and Gavin Cummiskey are in studio to assess Schmidt’s legacy and break down what Farrell and possible Stuart Lancaster have to offer in his wake come the end of the 2019 World Cup.

And Emmet Malone joins us on the line to talk all things McCarthy/Kenny. Is it the best of all possible worlds? Would it have been too early for Kenny to get the job? And is John Delaney really out the gap for another two tournament cycles?

All in your Monday morning Added Time, with Malachy Clerkin and Gavin Cummiskey.

Please click here to listen via the Irish Times app.

Listen and subscribe via the links below:

Itunes: https://itunes.apple.com/us/podcast/added-time-the-irish-times-sports-podcast/id1341682574?mt=2

RSS: http://feeds.soundcloud.com/users/soundcloud:users:321147785/sounds.rss

Stitcher: https://www.stitcher.com/podcast/the-irish-times-sports-podcast

Soundcloud: https://soundcloud.com/irishtimes-sportspodcast

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
GO BACK
Error Image
The account details entered are not currently associated with an Irish Times subscription. Please subscribe to sign in to comment.
Comment Sign In

Forgot password?
The Irish Times Logo
Thank you
You should receive instructions for resetting your password. When you have reset your password, you can Sign In.
The Irish Times Logo
Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.
Screen Name Selection

Hello

Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
Forgot Password
Please enter your email address so we can send you a link to reset your password.

Sign In

Your Comments
We reserve the right to remove any content at any time from this Community, including without limitation if it violates the Community Standards. We ask that you report content that you in good faith believe violates the above rules by clicking the Flag link next to the offending comment or by filling out this form. New comments are only accepted for 3 days from the date of publication.