Added Time: Hurling drama and Ireland’s Lord’s Test debut

Malachy Clerkin and Pat Nugent discuss a busy GAA weekend while Ger Siggins talks cricket

 

Hurling! Hurling! Hurling!

Another Tipperary v Kilkenny final then, to end the decade. Boring? Anything but. After a weekend of eye-watering tension in Croke Park, Jackie Tyrrell joins us to gorge on a pair of stone-cold All-Ireland semi-final classics. How does Cody keep doing it? Why couldn’t Limerick live with Kilkenny? What made Wexford tighten up with the line in sight? Where have Tipp found a bench from all of a sudden?

Another momentous occasion took place at Lord’s last week when Ireland played their first ever test match against England. Not alone that, they skittled England out before lunch on the first day before going on to play out a stunning, if weird, game that ultimately ended in defeat. Ger Siggins was there for the Irish Times and he’s in studio to try and make sense of it all.

All this in your Monday Added Time, with Malachy Clerkin and Pat Nugent.

Itunes: https://itunes.apple.com/us/podcast/added-time-the-irish-times-sports-podcast/id1341682574?mt=2

RSS: http://feeds.soundcloud.com/users/soundcloud:users:321147785/sounds.rss

Stitcher: https://www.stitcher.com/podcast/the-irish-times-sports-podcast

Soundcloud: https://soundcloud.com/irishtimes-sportspodcast

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
GO BACK
Error Image
The account details entered are not currently associated with an Irish Times subscription. Please subscribe to sign in to comment.
Comment Sign In

Forgot password?
The Irish Times Logo
Thank you
You should receive instructions for resetting your password. When you have reset your password, you can Sign In.
The Irish Times Logo
Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.
Screen Name Selection

Hello

Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
Forgot Password
Please enter your email address so we can send you a link to reset your password.

Sign In

Your Comments
We reserve the right to remove any content at any time from this Community, including without limitation if it violates the Community Standards. We ask that you report content that you in good faith believe violates the above rules by clicking the Flag link next to the offending comment or by filling out this form. New comments are only accepted for 3 days from the date of publication.