Added Time: Hurling drama and Ireland’s Lord’s Test debut

Hurling! Hurling! Hurling!

Another Tipperary v Kilkenny final then, to end the decade. Boring? Anything but. After a weekend of eye-watering tension in Croke Park, Jackie Tyrrell joins us to gorge on a pair of stone-cold All-Ireland semi-final classics. How does Cody keep doing it? Why couldn’t Limerick live with Kilkenny? What made Wexford tighten up with the line in sight? Where have Tipp found a bench from all of a sudden?

Another momentous occasion took place at Lord’s last week when Ireland played their first ever test match against England. Not alone that, they skittled England out before lunch on the first day before going on to play out a stunning, if weird, game that ultimately ended in defeat. Ger Siggins was there for the Irish Times and he’s in studio to try and make sense of it all.

All this in your Monday Added Time, with Malachy Clerkin and Pat Nugent.

