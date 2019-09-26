Added Time: Happy Jack Carty Day, everybody

Happy Jack Carty Day, everybody. The Connacht number 10, who was arguably Ireland’s fifth-choice outhalf 18 months ago, will start against hosts Japan on Saturday morning. Now that’s a meteroic rise.

Gavin Cummiskey was at the team announcement this morning so we got him on the line to fill us in on all the news.

On top of which, we learned a lot about haunted hotels, how World Rugby have screwed over Fiji and how far you have to go to get arrested in Japan.

All this in your extra-special Thursday Added Time, with Malachy Clerkin and Pat Nugent.

