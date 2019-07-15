Added Time: From Killarney to Lord’s to Wimbledon and more

Sean Moran is in studio with Malachy and Eamon with Philip Reid on the line

Updated: 3 minutes ago

 

Too. Much. Sport.

That’s what your Sunday was. Way too much. From Killarney to Lord’s to Wimbledon to Croke Park to Ballybofey, there was just no end of it. So here we are, putting it all in a nice neat package for you on the Added Time podcast.

Sean Moran is in studio to talk about the GAA weekend that was. Kilkenny put an old-style beatdown on Cork, Tipp ended the Laois fairytale, Kerry blitzed Mayo and Diarmuid Connolly is back in the Dublin fold. Much to discuss.

All of it is just a prelude to the biggest sporting event ever to be held on the island when the British open comes to Portrush this weekend. Philip Reid is on-site already and watched Tiger Woods play yesterday afternoon. He’s on the line to preview the year’s fourth major.

All in your Monday morning Added Time, with Malachy Clerkin and Eamon Donoghue.

Listen and subscribe via the links below:

Itunes: https://itunes.apple.com/us/podcast/added-time-the-irish-times-sports-podcast/id1341682574?mt=2

RSS: http://feeds.soundcloud.com/users/soundcloud:users:321147785/sounds.rss

Stitcher: https://www.stitcher.com/podcast/the-irish-times-sports-podcast

Soundcloud: https://soundcloud.com/irishtimes-sportspodcast

