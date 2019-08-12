Added Time: Dublin turn all to dust and a sad song for Carbery’s ankle

The Dublin threshing machine rolls on, reducing all before it to dust. Happily, we have much to discuss this Monday morning, with an All-Ireland final on the horizon, however much of a done deal we imagine it to be three weeks out. Keith Duggan and Eamon Donoghue are with us to break down the weekend in Croke Park.

Indecently early though it is, there’s rugby to talk about. Gavin Cummiskey is in studio to sing a sad song over Joey Carbery’s ankle and lay out the detail of the three either/or calls Joe Schmidt would need to make if the plane to Japan was taking off in the morning.

There’s also a couple of fun tales from the early pre-season around the NFL, with the contrasting stories of Antonio Brown and Damon Sheehy-Guiseppi.

All in your Monday Added Time, with Malachy Clerkin and Pat Nugent.

