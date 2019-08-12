Added Time: Dublin turn all to dust and a sad song for Carbery’s ankle

Keith Duggan, Eamon Donoghue and Gavin Cummiskey join Pat and Malachy in studio

 

The Dublin threshing machine rolls on, reducing all before it to dust. Happily, we have much to discuss this Monday morning, with an All-Ireland final on the horizon, however much of a done deal we imagine it to be three weeks out. Keith Duggan and Eamon Donoghue are with us to break down the weekend in Croke Park.

Indecently early though it is, there’s rugby to talk about. Gavin Cummiskey is in studio to sing a sad song over Joey Carbery’s ankle and lay out the detail of the three either/or calls Joe Schmidt would need to make if the plane to Japan was taking off in the morning.

There’s also a couple of fun tales from the early pre-season around the NFL, with the contrasting stories of Antonio Brown and Damon Sheehy-Guiseppi.

All in your Monday Added Time, with Malachy Clerkin and Pat Nugent.

Listen and subscribe via the links below:

Itunes: https://itunes.apple.com/us/podcast/added-time-the-irish-times-sports-podcast/id1341682574?mt=2

RSS: http://feeds.soundcloud.com/users/soundcloud:users:321147785/sounds.rss

Stitcher: https://www.stitcher.com/podcast/the-irish-times-sports-podcast

Soundcloud: https://soundcloud.com/irishtimes-sportspodcast

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
GO BACK
Error Image
The account details entered are not currently associated with an Irish Times subscription. Please subscribe to sign in to comment.
Comment Sign In

Forgot password?
The Irish Times Logo
Thank you
You should receive instructions for resetting your password. When you have reset your password, you can Sign In.
The Irish Times Logo
Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.
Screen Name Selection

Hello

Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
Forgot Password
Please enter your email address so we can send you a link to reset your password.

Sign In

Your Comments
We reserve the right to remove any content at any time from this Community, including without limitation if it violates the Community Standards. We ask that you report content that you in good faith believe violates the above rules by clicking the Flag link next to the offending comment or by filling out this form. New comments are only accepted for 3 days from the date of publication.