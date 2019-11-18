Added Time: Denmark Episode VI - can Ireland strike back?

Crunch time in Dublin 4. Ireland v Denmark VI - This Time It’s... well, it’s likely to be quite similar to the five that have gone before. Denmark won’t be shaking in their boots, Ireland won’t be exactly cowering either at the thought. Winner goes to the Euros, loser goes to the play-offs. Emmet Malone is on the line to give us Mick McCarthy’s likely team and rate our prospects for the evening.

The Champions Cup is back, back, back and Irish teams put together a clean sweep on the opening weekend. Gerry Thornley and Gavin Cummiskey are in studio to hail Connacht’s mighty victory over Montpellier, the stand-out result of the weekend. Was anger over the World Cup driving the Irish players? Can it last?

All this in your Monday Added Time, with Malachy Clerkin and Pat Nugent.

