Added Time: Crisis at the FAI, Rory Best and Colonel Gaddafi

Malachy Clerkin and Pat Nugent present a packed podcast with football and rugby

 

The grim reality of the FAI’s catastrophic accounts was revealed last week to be even worse than everyone imagined. What sort of future can it have now? How will it get out from under its debt to become a going concern? Emmet Malone joins us in studio to try to make sense of the worst week in the history of the association.

Gavin Cummiskey is in with us too, picking over a Champions Cup weekend that had wins for Leinster, Munster and Ulster. We also, despite our best efforts, get into some more World Cup fall-out – Gav was one of the journalists who sat down with Rory Best last week and his insights into the particular circumstances of that interview are well worth hearing.

Finally, film-maker Kevin Brannigan pays us a visit to tell us about his documentary In League With Gaddafi which goes out on RTÉ One tonight. The story of a group of Irish soccer players brought by Brian Kerr to play a match in Libya in 1989 is a hell of a caper, including Charlie Haughey, guns, beef and even a little bit of football.

All in your Monday Added Time, with Malachy Clerkin and Pat Nugent.

Listen and subscribe via the links below:

Itunes: https://itunes.apple.com/us/podcast/added-time-the-irish-times-sports-podcast/id1341682574?mt=2

RSS: http://feeds.soundcloud.com/users/soundcloud:users:321147785/sounds.rss

Stitcher: https://www.stitcher.com/podcast/the-irish-times-sports-podcast

Soundcloud: https://soundcloud.com/irishtimes-sportspodcast

