Added Time: Champions Cup, Ryder Cup and a 90-year-old doper

This week the lads are joined by Gerry Thornley, Gavin Cummiskey and Philip Reid

 

It’s the first Added Time podcast of 2019 and for most of it, we’re essentially trying not to tell Pat Nugent what happened in the NFL on Sunday night. In that spirit, Gerry Thornley and Gavin Cummiskey are in studio to break down the Christmas rugby and look ahead to three huge games in the Champions Cup this coming weekend.

And Philip Reid is in with us to look ahead to Pádraig Harrington’s imminent announcement as the 2020 Ryder Cup captain as well as another Sunday of Rory McIlroy flattering to deceive.

There’s also a bit of doping news from America where Usada have nailed a 90-year-old track cyclist for testing positive for trenbolone last summer. Anything – anything – to keep the mental finish of the Eagles v Bears game from finding its way into Pat’s orbit before he gets to watch the highlights.

All in your Added Time podcast with Malachy Clerkin and Pat Nugent.

Please click here if you're listening via the Irish Times app.

Listen and subscribe via the links below:

Itunes: https://itunes.apple.com/us/podcast/added-time-the-irish-times-sports-podcast/id1341682574?mt=2

RSS: http://feeds.soundcloud.com/users/soundcloud:users:321147785/sounds.rss

Stitcher: https://www.stitcher.com/podcast/the-irish-times-sports-podcast

Soundcloud: https://soundcloud.com/irishtimes-sportspodcast

