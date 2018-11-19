Added Time: basking in the glory of it all as Ireland touch the stars

All is for the best in this best of all possible worlds. At least that’s how it feels this Monday morning with the All Blacks put away and Ireland’s rugby stock soaring to previously unimagined heights.

Gerry Thornley and Gavin Cummiskey are still on a high after it all, after the drama, the sheer compelling nature of Saturday night. We take all the time we need to luxuriate in it, pausing of course to hail Peter O’Mahony along the way. And the lads give their best guesses on what’s in store in the coming months as Joe Schmidt and Steve Hansen decide on their respective futures after the World Cup.

(Spoiler: enjoy Joe while you can)

Emmet Malone is in Aarhus for Monday night’s Nations League international against Denmark. The national soccer team hasn’t been at this low an ebb in a long time and yet we soldier on with no change of either manager or fortunes on the horizon. Despite it all, Emmet is in cheery enough form when he joins us down the line.

All this, plus a fond farewell to the great Weeshie Fogarty, on your Added Time podcast with Malachy Clerkin and Gavin Cummiskey.

