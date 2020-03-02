Added Time: Backpass bans, football fans and your first and best Cheltenham tip

Rules come and rules go but Congress is always with us. Fresh from an invigorating weekend at Croke Park, Seán Moran joins us in studio for a look at how the new backpass rule came to be and brings the lowdown on the next GAA president.

Who do you support? How and why did that come to be? How important is shirt colour? Emmet Malone has carried out the most comprehensive survey on football fans ever in Ireland and he’s on the line to tell us all about it.

All this plus your first and best Cheltenham tip on your Monday Added Time, with Malachy Clerkin and Pat Nugent.

