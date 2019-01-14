Added Time: Another few days of stunning success for Irish rugby

You can’t ask more from a rugby weekend than all four provinces winning and the chance of all four qualifying for the knock-out stage of European competition. Gavin Cummiskey and John O’Sullivan join us to talk about another few days of stunning success for Irish rugby.

The field in the title race in English soccer got chopped from three to two yesterday with Tottenham’s hopes surely zapped at the hands (and feet) of David de Gea and Manchester United. Emmet Malone is in studio to talk Ole v Poch, City v Wolves and the tale of Jose Mourinho and the 10 showers.

Throw in some hot GAA penalty shoot-out chat and that’s your Monday morning Added Time, with Malachy Clerkin and Pat Nugent.

