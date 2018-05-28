Added Time: A dreamy weekend for Carlow

Sean Moran, Keith Duggan and Gerry Thornley are in studio to discuss the weekend’s action

Updated: about an hour ago

 

Carlow’s historic victory over Kildare yesterday made today a de facto bank holiday in the county and came about after a couple of years of serious progress under Turlough O’Brien. Centre-back Daniel St Ledger joins us to talk about a day he couldn’t have dreamed of for most of his decade in a Carlow jersey.

Sean Moran is in studio to pick the bones out of the Munster Championship matches between Tipperary and Cork and Waterford and Clare. Keith Duggan was in Salthill for Galway’s brutalising display against Kilkenny so we’ll have him on the line as well.

And as the curtain comes down on Leinster’s incredible season, Gerry Thornley is in studio to dig into how this all came about for a province that was in crisis mode as recently as two years ago.

All in your Monday Added Time podcast with Malachy Clerkin and Pat Nugent. If you’re listening via The Irish Times mobile app you can do so here.

