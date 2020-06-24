Aaron Connolly impresses for Seagulls; a famous night at Belfield 35 years on

An Aaron Connolly-inspired Brighton edged closer to Premier League safety last night, as they earned a goalless draw away to third-place Leicester City. 20-year-old Republic of Ireland striker Connolly earned the first half penalty which Kasper Schmeichel saved from Neal Maupay, however Graham Potter’s Seagulls were fully deserving of a point which moves them six clear of the relegation zone. It was another grim night for David Moyes’ West Ham however, as they were beaten 2-0 away to Jose Mourinho’s Tottenham thanks to a Tomas Soucek own goal and a Harry Kane strike. The Hammers could find themselves in the drop zone tonight if Bournemouth or Aston Villa pick up points - they play Wolves and Newcastle away respectively (kick-offs 6pm). Elsewhere tonight, Manchester United are finally home again as they welcome Sheffield United to Old Trafford (6pm), while Everton travel to Carrow Road to take on Norwich (6pm). In the evening’s later kick-off, Liverpool can edge closer towards that elusive league title as they face Roy Hodgson’s Crystal Palace at Anfield (8.15pm).

Elsewhere this morning Ian O’Riordan has looked back to a famous night at the Belfield track 35 years on; when four Irish athletics greats - Eamonn Coghlan, Ray Flynn, Frank O’Mara and Marcus O’Sullivan - combined to break the 4x1 mile relay world record, raising money for Ethiopia in the process. The Goal National Sports Day was the brainchild of John O’Shea, and the event attracted around 8,000 spectators and raised more than £25,000 in bucket donations alone on the night. O’Shea recalls: “I remember early on in the evening, there was no one there, and then suddenly they just started pouring in, and you couldn’t get near the track. The atmosphere was incredible, and the four lads were oozing desire.”