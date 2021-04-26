8,000 watch Man City beat Spurs at Wembley; Ken Early on Super League arrogance

Manchester City have won the League Cup for the fourth season on the bounce, after they beat Tottenham Hotspur 1-0 at Wembley yesterday afternoon. 8,000 fans were present in north London as part of a UK Government pilot scheme, and they saw Pep Guardiola’s side lift the trophy thanks to an 82nd minute Aymeric Laporte header. Earlier in the day City moved closer to the Premier League title after Manchester United were held to a niggly 0-0 draw by Leeds at Elland Road. Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side controlled much of the game but were unable to engineer a winner and now sit 10 points behind the league leaders with five games to play. Elsewhere there was heartache for West Bromwich Albion who look certain to be relegated after they conceded in the 92nd minute to draw 2-2 with Aston Villa at Villa Park. In the day’s earlier kick-off, Chris Wood scored a first-half hat-trick as Burnley thrashed Wolves 4-0 at Molineux to all but secure their own Premier League survival.

In his column this morning Ken Early has reflected on last week’s attempted European Super League launch, its subsequent collapse and the fan protests which have followed. And he believes it wasn’t the greed of the owners of the ‘big six’ which supporters found so offensive, but instead it was the sheer arrogance of the proposals and how they were delivered. He writes: “The idea that this tiny group of rich and powerful people could simply decide to tear up the existing structure of the sport and replace it with one more suited to their dismal specifications, without even pretending to seek permission or consult with the hundreds of millions of us whose emotional involvement makes this game a matter of consequence: that was what people were so angry about.”