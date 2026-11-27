Nobody in the world, except maybe Pittsburgh Steelers owner Art Rooney II, is surprised that the franchise’s marriage of convenience with Aaron Rodgers ended in spectacular flames.

Despite their own elevated idea of themselves, Pittsburgh have been one of the NFL’s messiest soap operas for a solid decade. When they linked up with the league’s messiest quarterback, it seemed certain we would get … even more mess. When they doubled down last offseason by hiring the coach with whom Rodgers had fallen out in Green Bay in the late 2010s, the mess became inevitable. We’d seen hints of the approaching drama in the season’s first 11 weeks.

“What the f**k … call it,” Rodgers yelled at Mike McCarthy as he looked for a play in early October.

“F**king asshole,” his head coach barked on the sideline.

But give this to the Steelers, and to Rodgers: no matter how trashy each party has been for however many years, the show they gave us on Wednesday was special. The league’s most dramatic, selfish quarterback collided with the NFL franchise that has the most outdated and over-inflated view of itself, and the result was the greatest explosion in modern history between a team and their QB.

The story began to come to a head on Tuesday, when Rodgers and McCarthy had their latest relationship breakdown. That night, the Steelers said Rodgers would be inactive for Friday’s game against the Broncos and that his backup, Mason Rudolph, would start. A serious team doesn’t voluntarily start Mason Rudolph – a man whose NFL career could generously be described as mediocre – unless something has gone horribly awry and, indeed, the details of the Rodgers-McCarthy blow-up ended up being absurd.

As the Steelers are messaging it through Pittsburgh media, Rodgers wanted full play-calling authority or to be released, and the team reportedly chose the latter. As Rodgers told it in a surreal interview with his friend Pat McAfee, the standoff came after the QB confronted his head coach over some pretty wild accusations.

Aaron Rodgers and Pittsburgh Steelers head coach Mike McCarthy. Photograph: Michael Owens/Getty Images

Rodgers accused McCarthy of falling asleep in team meetings, not watching game tape until at least two days after a Sunday game, failing to form relationships with defensive players, and breaking a huddle by saying “1-2-3 Packers” during a Steelers loss to the Eagles last weekend.

Rodgers, who isn’t known for his humility, has strange tendencies on his best days, and if you don’t find him a reliable narrator, you’re well within your rights. But McCarthy admitted to the “Packers” mishap during his own news conference on Wednesday and various Steelers players had the chance to support their coach during media availabilities after practice and decided not to. “It’s all true,” one source told ESPN’s Brooke Pryor, whose story on Wednesday appeared to corroborate many of Rodgers’s claims about McCarthy.

[ Aaron Rodgers released by Pittsburgh Steelers after accusing head coach of sleeping during meetingsOpens in new window ]

One of the day’s cattiest pieces of gossip was Rodgers telling McAfee that McCarthy had told a Steelers staffer he blamed the quarterback for his firing by the Packers in 2018, eight years after he and Rodgers won a Super Bowl together. It was already well known that McCarthy’s relationship with Rodgers had deteriorated in the years after the Super Bowl win in the 2010 season. The Steelers thought wrapping the two of them in their terrific organisational culture would smooth things over?

But passing on Rodgers would have required the Steelers to take a risk on acquiring a younger quarterback. Instead, they rolled with the oldest one in the league, who had been in decline ever since he won back-to-back MVPs in 2020 and 2021. As an old man in a young man’s game, Rodgers was mostly immobile and borderline inept this season.

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Wednesday was one of the most embarrassing days in the history of a once-great franchise. Could it be a turning point? The Steelers have needed one for a while. Long-time coach Mike Tomlin’s departure after last season could have been that, but the Steelers ensured it wouldn’t be when they hired McCarthy.

The Steelers built their reputation for greatness in the 1970s, when they won four Super Bowls under founding owner Art Rooney. The family business had some down times in the 1980s but continued to be great under Rooney’s son, Dan, under whose leadership the club won two more championships in the 2005 and 2008 seasons. The Steelers’ devolution into their current status – a solid but unspectacular team that produces headlines worthy of TMZ – came after Dan’s son, Art Rooney II, assumed control of the franchise in 2017.

A fan at the clash between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Minnesota Vikings at Croke Park. Photograph: Thomas Flinkow/Sportsfile via Getty Images

The franchise has seen a great deal of tabloid-style drama in the past 10 years, most of that under Tomlin, who kept putting a decent (but rarely good) product on the field despite the locker room chaos. You may remember highlights such as Antonio Brown’s beef with Ben Roethlisberger? Or the time Steelers players raided Le’Veon Bell’s locker during his contract standoff with the team? But all of it falls well short of this week’s fiasco.

Is this catastrophe public enough, or embarrassing enough, to prompt change? Ideally, Art Rooney II would sell the team to someone who has proven themselves more capable of running a large organisation. But failing that, the Steelers cannot in good conscience bring back McCarthy for a second year, and they probably ought to look seriously into firing general manager Omar Khan as well. The team haven’t had a losing season since 2003, and they may not have one this year, either. But with an expensive, ageing defence and an offence that just got beheaded, a long-overdue collapse and rebuild seems more plausible. – Guardian