Below in Australia, there’s only one story anyone wants to talk about this week. By the escalating hysteria of the newspaper headlines shall ye know it.

“Crash: The sordid sandpaper web engulfing Australian cricket”. “Sandpapergate has gone from a mere crisis to an existential threat”. “Angry, betrayed and alone: Who knew what in the Sandpapergate saga”.

You can always tell a country has lost its collective shit over a sports story by the amount of different strands of the media itching to get involved. Deep dives, hot-takes, fresh angles – no thought is considered too tenuous for a thinkpiece. “Sandpapergate shows once again that it takes a woman to call out men’s bad behaviour”. “Call me a fool or woke – but I’m standing by Pat Cummins”. And a personal favourite: “The physics behind Sandpapergate, according to a NASA expert in aerodynamics”.

Every one of those headlines ran in the Australian media in the past 48 hours. And not in the penny dreadfuls or the online backwaters. You’re talking about the front and back pages of the Sydney Morning Herald, The Australian, The Age. Sandpapergate is everywhere. Saipan with a Kookaburra.

Maybe a quick explainer for the blissfully cricketless members of the class? Okay, here goes. In 2018, during a Test match against South Africa, a young Aussie called Cameron Bancroft was caught on TV rubbing sandpaper on the ball. This is considered very much not cricket, broadly because the more you rough up the ball, the easier it is for your bowlers to bamboozle the opposing batsmen. Ask Nasa, they’ll tell you all about it.

Cricketer Steve Smith is comforted by his father Peter as he speaks at a press conference at the airport in Sydney after returning from South Africa. Photo: Peter Parks/Getty Images

The walls came tumbling down. Bancroft got a nine-month ban. Then captain Steve Smith did a tearful press conference with his dad patting him on the shoulder as he took full responsibility. He got a year’s ban, as did David Warner, the veteran batsman found by a Cricket Australia investigation to have been the main instigator of the plan. Coach Darren Lehmann resigned, despite being cleared by CA of having had any knowledge.

And that’s more or less where it all ended. The investigation came out, three heads were put on spikes and everybody moved on. Smith, Warner and Bancroft did their time before returning to wildly varying levels of success. By 2021, Australia had named Pat Cummins as captain. A fresh-faced, good vibes, decent skin type of guy, Cummins has been one of the most popular people in Australia for most of this decade.

Until now. A couple of weeks back, a new book by Usman Khawaja, one of the batsmen on that 2018 team, reopened the sandpaper affair. Far from being the sole preserve of Smith, Warner and Bancroft, Khawaja says in his book that the sandpaper tactic came from the whole of the Aussie dressingroom. “It was all of us,” Khawaja writes. “Not the batters, not the bowlers, not the staff. All of us.”

[ Pat Cummins stands by ‘consistent’ sandpaper position after Cameron Bancroft’s claimsOpens in new window ]

Things moved fast after that. Cummins did a press conference last Friday in which he called Khawaja’s claims “100 per cent untrue” and “utter nonsense”. Watching on, aghast, was Bancroft, who sat down and wrote a 4,000-word statement/crie de couer in rebuttal of Cummins’s handwashing. Hence the “angry, betrayed and alone” headline.

So that’s where it’s at, basically. Claim and counterclaim, noise and bother, everyone moving mountains to cover their own ass. One of the 2018 bowlers is Mitchell Starc, currently captaining the Australian T20 team for a series against England. Starc is 36 and has played for Australia since 2010 – yet on Friday, he pulled out of the captain’s press conference, unable or unwilling to put himself in the way of the media.

Australia's David Warner, Steve Smith, Cameron Bancroft and Usman Khawaja. Photo: Nick Potts/Press Association

And you can see why. First question – did you know about the sandpaper? If the answer is no then why are at least three of your 2018 team-mates saying that everyone knew? If the answer is yes, then why haven’t you said so before now? And on and on and ever on.

Here’s the thing. In the overall scheme of things, the sandpaper is relatively small beer. Various methods of what is euphemistically referred to as ‘looking after the ball’ have existed for as long as cricket has been played. It’s not a good look and it was right that the Aussies had the book thrown at them. But that’s not why it’s consuming every available piece of oxygen Down Under seven years on.

They have somehow failed to learn the oldest rule in crisis management. It’s never the balls-up. It’s always the cover-up. When you’re caught in a lie, the only way out of it is to fess up to everything. Anything you leave buried will have the sand blown off it eventually – and then it won’t matter what you’ve got to say for yourself then. Nobody will believe it.

It might well be the case that neither Cummins nor Starc, nor any of the Aussie bowlers, knew about the sandpaper. Or that they only knew enough to be able to say they didn’t know. Or that they were kept just enough in the dark to have plausible deniability. But none of that matters now.

Now anybody can say anything about them and they have to sit and take it. Accusations of a toxic culture in the dressingroom, of bullying, of systematic cheating – however fair or unfair any of that is, they can’t outrun it. Meaning that for as long as the stink lingers, the Australian public can’t hold up their cricket team as the ultimate symbol of all things great and sacred and Aussie.

An existential threat? And then some.