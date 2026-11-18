One of the first things Shane Ryan tells us about his decision to sign up for the Enhanced Games, with the prospect of breaking a world record and potentially winning a million dollars, is that he’d be “kind of dumb not to take that opportunity”.

It’s a line that does not age well over the next hour of Enhanced: Pushing The Limits, the documentary that follows Ryan as he wilfully beefs himself up with various steroids and hormones strictly prohibited in any normal sporting arena – only in his case, it turns out, without any of the originally intended benefits.

Because come showtime in Las Vegas last May, the three-time Irish Olympic swimmer is no longer the gleeful tour guide around the model of “super humanity” that provided the backdrop to the event. Instead, Ryan’s initially healthy and zealous smile is replaced by an expression far more vacant and numb.

But then the Enhanced Games, as most people already know, were a hard sell to begin win. When Ryan first signed up in October last year, he prompted immediate disapproval from Swim Ireland, Sport Ireland and the Olympic Federation of Ireland, and most of the contributors to this documentary continue along a similar vein.

Former Swim Ireland chief executive Sarah Keane likens it to a “betrayal”, and Johnny Watterson, until recently of this parish, describes Ryan as “one of the best swimmers we’ve had”, which goes on to beg the question “why he threw it away”.

“People are going to hate, no matter what,” Ryan says early on. “At the end of the day, I’m doing what I need to do for myself. I’ll always be grateful for the opportunity to be able to represent Ireland, but this is for me, my life, and my livelihood.”

The Enhanced Games do offer unashamedly tempting prize money for their three events – sprinting, swimming and weightlifting – with Ryan also getting a six-figure signing-on salary. Plus, that potential million-dollar world record bonus – even if the record itself will count for zilch.

Shane Ryan at the Enhanced Games in Las Vegas earlier this year. Photograph: Bryan Steffy/Getty Images

Starting at a training camp in Abu Dhabi at the end of January, Ryan begins his cocktail of testosterone, human growth hormone and stimulants (the exact details of which he’s not allowed disclose). At which point it also becomes apparent the Enhanced Games, backed by tech billionaires such as Peter Thiel and Aron D’Souza, have little interest in selling sport, but rather peptides and testosterone and other so-called longevity products to help break the spell of ageing.

As for the many side effects of injecting steroids, two-time Irish Olympic swimmer Gary O’Toole, now an esteemed medical professional, sounds a cautionary note that needs no exaggeration.

[ Enhanced Games claim ‘we changed the world’ but only one record broken and three clean athletes winOpens in new window ]

“We’re not talking about next year, or the year after,” O’Toole says, “but we’re talking 10 or 15 years down the line, when you go into renal failure, because you’ve been taking these substances. The six figures that you garnished in order to compete in these games will count for very, very little.”

On a visit to Ryan’s hometown of Havertown, Pennsylvania, his mother Mary Beth and Laois-born father Thomas say their son never asked for anything. Although as for doping, his mother says: “I don’t want him doing it, but he wants to do it, so therefore as a family we are going to support him.”

Shane Ryan at the Enhanced Games. Photograph: Enhanced: Pushing the Limits

By the time Ryan gets to Sin City, his mood starts to darken: “The highs are high, when you’re on this,” he says of his steroid use, “but then the lows are low ... like, they can be really low. And it plays mind games as well, you just get a little more agitated, because your hormones are going crazy.”

Then, before his first specialist event, the 50m backstroke, Ryan appears bloated, nervous, his skin blotchy. He finishes almost a second off his own personal best – despite also wearing a banned skinsuit, and “popping” his left shoulder in the process. Muscles beefed up by steroids tend to do that.

Ryan still gets $125,000 for finishing second, then collects another $75,000 for finishing third in the 100m freestyle. After admitting he’s “done” with swimming, he then steps away, “head up”, if only in a despondent sort of way.

[ Mark O’Connell: The Enhanced Games are about something far weirder than moneyOpens in new window ]

“I did it for me, I worked hard for me, nine months, made over $300,000 ... and I’m grateful for it.”

Despite its share price falling 40 per cent within 24 hours of the event’s conclusion, the Enhanced Games has plans to return in some shape or form in 2027, but Ryan has informed the organisers he will not be taking part. Might look kind of dumb if he did.

Enhanced: Pushing The Limits is on RTÉ One, Wednesday, 9.35pm