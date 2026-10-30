Tim Tector and Jai Moondra star as Ireland level series against Namibia to set up decider

Jai Moondra took an Irish ODI record six for 26 in the victory over Namibia in Windhoek on Friday. Photograph: Cricket Ireland

Fourth ODI: Ireland 298-8 (50 ovs) (T Tector 73, C Campher 66, G Dockrell 47no; JJ Smit 4-34) beat Namibia 168 (41 ovs) (Z Green 45, R Trumpelmann 40; J Moondra 6-26) by 130 runs

Pace bowler Jai Moondra took an Irish record six for 26 and opening bat Tim Tector made 73 on his ODI debut as Ireland beat Namibia by 130 runs in Windhoek on Friday to level the five-match series at two wins each ahead of Sunday’s deciding game.

Tector came into the side after regular captain Paul Stirling was ruled out of the final two games after suffering a broken finger in Tuesday’s 63-run loss. The 23-year-old played and missed a few early, then found his groove and brought up his 50 off 64 balls, going on to make an 73 off 81 balls, with seven fours and three sixes.

Some fine late-order batting by Curtis Campher (66 off 50 balls) and George Dockrell (47 not out off 34 balls) saw 111 runs plundered off the last 10 overs as Ireland closed on 298 for eight.

The Irish bowlers then set about demolishing the Namibian top order, having the home side at 88 for seven in the 27th over. They were led by a remarkable spell of bowling from left-arm seamer Moondra, who finished with six for 26, the best figures in ODI cricket for Ireland, as Namibia were bowled out for 168 in 41 overs.