Ireland call up Tim Tector for Namibia ODI series after Paul Stirling suffers broken finger

Tim Tector has been called up for the final two games of Ireland's ODI series against Namibia in Windhoek. Photograph: Sam Barnes/Sportsfile

Ireland have called up Tim Tector for their final two games of the five-match ODI series against Namibia in Windhoek after captain Paul Stirling was ruled out with a broken finger.

Stirling suffered the injury while fielding during Namibia’s innings in Tuesday’s third game and was unable to bat as Ireland went down to a 63-run defeat to go 2-1 down in the series.

The big-hitting Tector is uncapped in ODIs but has played eight T20Is for Ireland. The 23-year-old will join his older brother Harry in the squad for the last two games, the first of which takes place on Thursday. He will join the Ireland Wolves squad in Zimbabwe following the Namibia series.

Meanwhile, Ireland leg-spinner Ben White has announced his retirement from international cricket at the age of 28.

White made 43 appearances across all three formats and took 41 wickets. His last match was against Bangladesh in December 2025.